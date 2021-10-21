Iowa lawmakers get look at second redistricting proposal

Since 1981, Iowa has used a nonpartisan redistricting process that called for the LSA to draw maps without consideration for political ramifications, such as how new district lines will affect individual lawmakers’ re-election chances or the balance of power in the Legislature.

Iowa’s process is considered a model for redistricting because it eliminates gerrymandering, a process politicians and political parties use to draw districts to their benefit.

As much as possible, districts are supposed to be square, rectangular or hexagonal so as to avoid irregular-shaped districts. The first map included a triangular district, a pyramid and one “so irregular it looks like the 1800s salamander known for gerrymandering,” according to Sen. Roby Smith, R-Davenport, said when urging his colleague to reject that plan.

The LSA’s second effort does make some improvements on Senate Republicans’ concerns about compactness. The congressional districts have an average length-width compactness of 31.03 miles compared to 34.96 in the first map.

The population differences between the congressional districts also shrunk. There was a difference of 99 from the smallest to the largest in Plan 1, but only 38 in this proposal.