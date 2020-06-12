Iowa lawmakers push toward adjournment

Minority Democrats questioned whether it was advisable for Republicans to push for more state tax cuts given the need to already pare next year’s state funding to a “status quo” budget with selected increases for K-12 schools, Medicaid, children’s health insurance and a few other program areas.

They also worried the compressed GOP budget gives too much authority to the governor and her administrators without adequate transparency or legislative checks and oversight.

“Like the pandemic, our revenues are really uncertain and can change on a dime just like the virus that, quite frankly, is surging in dozens of state right now as I speak,” Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, said.

However, Whitver said he expected GOP negotiators to approve a tax-policy compromise that ensured individuals and businesses would not face state taxation on federal stimulus checks and grants and provide other breaks at a time when many Iowans are facing financial challenges.

“There are Democrats on both sides that are saying that we need to get in and get out in one day, and then there are some that say we need to run 10 budget bills,” Whitver said. “Our job is to get it done efficiently and effectively, so putting it into one budget is sufficient to me.”