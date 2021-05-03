Iowa lawmakers say 'life amendment' on track

Lawmakers and activists opposed to abortion rights say they are on track to put what they call a “Protect Life Amendment” asking voters to declare the Iowa Constitution does not provide a right to abortion on the statewide ballot as early as 2024.

Similar versions of the resolution have been advanced by Republicans in the Iowa Senate and Iowa House, and proponents say there is now agreement between the chambers on the wording of the proposal — which must be approved by two consecutive general assemblies before Iowa voters decide whether to amend the constitution.

The remaining question is when that will happen.

“Whether we get it done this year or next year, you know, that doesn't change when it would go on the ballot,” said House Judiciary Committee Chairman Steve Holt, R-Denison. “We’ll get her done either this year or next year, but I can't predict which one.”

Holt understands that those opposed to abortion rights, as he is, want action now as the Legislature wraps up its 2021 session perhaps yet this week.