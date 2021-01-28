Iowa legislators send gun right amendment to voters

DES MOINES — In addition to electing a U.S. senator and governor in November 2022, Iowa voters will be asked to amend the state constitution to give gun rights more protection from legal challenges.

The Iowa House and Iowa Senate approved Senate Joint Resolution 7, a proposal to add language to the Iowa Constitution to say: “The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes this right to be a fundamental individual right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.”

“It’s a very important resolution,” said Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale, who noted Iowa is one of only six states without any language in their constitutions about Second Amendment rights.

The proposed amendment “is going to give the voters of Iowa the opportunity in November 2022 to decide how important are your Second Amendment rights,” Zaun said. “The language on the ballot is pretty straightforward. This resolution is not changing any federal laws or state laws. This resolution is pretty simple to protect Iowans Second Amendment rights.”

But it’s not that simple, argued Sen. Kevin Kinney, D-Oxford, a retired sheriff’s deputy.