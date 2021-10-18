Iowa National Guard orders 9,000 members to get vaccinated

“We value our service members and what they bring to the table,” he said. “We have trained these airmen and these soldiers for months and for years, and we value them in our organization.”

Though separation is an option, “ultimately, the Iowa National Guard want all of our service members to continue to serve,” Waldron said.

“The outcomes could vary depending on the service member, whether they follow and look for a medical or religious exemption,” he said. The outcomes of that either approved or denied could determine the follow on steps from there.

“If someone continues to refuse or (is) not willing to proceed with a vaccination, then there are a number of administrative things that we could do and that could be dependent at the time,” he said. “We will look at different options on an individual basis to determine what is the best for them and what is best for the organization.”

During a recent iHeart radio interview, Gov. Kim Reynolds indicated that “while I may have the power” to alter that requirement as Iowa’s commander in chief, the Republican governor said she was concerned the Biden administration would pull federal Defense Department funding from Guard operations if the Iowa National Guard did not comply with the mandate.