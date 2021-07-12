Iowa, Nebraska South Dakota governors gather, stress need to help fill vacant jobs

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The tri-state region's governors touted programs and initiatives their respective states have launched in an effort to train, attract and develop skilled labor while acknowledging that more can be done to help businesses find qualified workers to fill vacant jobs.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem all said that workforce development is a top issue in the three states, which all have unemployment rates among the lowest in the nation and have more available jobs than unemployed workers.

"We want to partner with you. We are taking a look at all the programs we have in place. We are re-evaluating them," Reynolds told Siouxland business leaders during Monday's 17th Tri-State Governors' Conference at the South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront.

The governors of the three adjoining states have met almost every other year since 1988 to address and hear of topics of regional importance during the event, coordinated by the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce. This year, as in years past, the main topic was jobs and how companies can find workers to fill them.