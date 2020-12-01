Iowa offers small pay hike to unionized law officers

DES MOINES — State negotiators opened the latest round of contract talks with unionized government employees Tuesday by offering a pay increase of one-half of 1% for each of the next two fiscal years.

Nathan Reckman of the Iowa Department of Administrative Services made the wage proposal to representatives of the roughly 600-member State Police Officers Council on a Zoom call.

The council’s negotiators last month requested a 3% across-the-board pay increase for fiscal 2022 and 3.5% in fiscal 2023 as part of a new two-year collective bargaining pact effective July 1.

Department interim director Paul Trombino, the state’s lead negotiator, and top council representatives did not comment on the state’s proposal in open session.

Also, officials with the governor’s office and the council’s bargaining unit did not respond to requests for comments after the Zoom meeting.

Negotiators now will schedule closed-door talks aimed at reaching a labor contract covering the next two fiscal years by March 15. Should the two sides reach an impasse, their differences will be resolved with binding arbitration under state law.