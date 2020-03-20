Iowa official: Unemployment claims due to coronavirus 'staggering'

JOHNSTON — Iowa’s state workforce development director said Friday the number of unemployment claims being filed as a result of the novel coronavirus is “staggering.”

Official numbers will not be published until early next week, Iowa Workforce Development director Beth Townsend said Friday at a news conference with state officials providing the latest on the coronavirus’ impact in Iowa.

“It’s pretty staggering to see the number of claims that we’re receiving,” Townsend said. “Essentially, what we’re receiving on a daily basis is what we would receive in a busy month.”

With one new COVID-19 case reported Friday, there have been 45 confirmed cases in Iowa. There have been no deaths.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said her administration plans to compile a relief package for small businesses, and that she may use some of the roughly $20 million approved by state lawmakers for coronavirus response efforts. Reynolds said that package could be introduced next week.