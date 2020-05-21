Iowa one-day death toll hits new high

“We will manage this and, hopefully, see those numbers go down,” Reynolds said.

The daily numbers show the 20 deaths included five in Polk County, three in Black Hawk and two each in Woodbury, Tama and Dubuque counties. Dallas, Linn, Louisa, Muscatine, Pottawattamie and Wapello counties each recorded one death in the period. Later in the day, Pottawattamie reported another death also.

In the period, there were 1,119 people tested — 74 positive and 1,041 negative.

To monitor, manage and contain the coronavirus, Reynolds announced the $26 million Test Iowa Initiative will be open to all Iowans. People who want to be tested for free may go online at testiowa.com to take the assessment and schedule an appointment at one of eight drive-through sites.

“This is especially important as more Iowans are returning to work,” Reynolds said.

She acknowledged complaints from some local officials, including Linn County Public Health, about the timeliness and accuracy of Test Iowa results.

Linn County officials were troubled that a total of only 334 people had been tested over the course of four days at a drive-through site in Cedar Rapids — and that 10 percent of those test were found inconclusive.