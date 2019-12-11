Iowa panel: Governor should not issue executive order to automatically restore felon voting rights

Reynolds has said her preference is to restore felons’ voting rights by amending the state constitution, a process that takes at minimum three years. Advocates for criminal justice reform have urged her to, in the meantime, sign an executive order that would accomplish the same thing. But Reynolds has resisted, saying her preference is to focus on the constitutional amendment.

Betty Andrews, president of the Iowa chapter of the NAACP and a member of the governor’s criminal justice reform committee, urged the body to include a recommendation that Reynolds issue the executive order restoring felons’ voting rights.

Other committee members balked, including Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, state public defender Jeff Wright and Iowa Law Enforcement Academy director Judy Bradshaw.

“My point in this conversation was sort of, that debate is outside the scope of what we’re working on here,” Gregg told reporters after the meeting. “We’re working on, ‘OK, what can we do better right now to make the situation better for those who are leaving prison?’ And the language that we settled on, I think, does that.”

Andrews said despite the committee not supporting a recommended executive order, she is happy with the rest of the recommendations and the committee’s discussions on criminal justice reform in Iowa.