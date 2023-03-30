IOWA GOP CHAIR JEFF KAUFMANN

“Violent crime is skyrocketing in New York while dangerous criminals are being let back onto the streets, but the Manhattan DA is choosing to focus on settling political scores. A sad reflection of Democrats’ misplaced priorities.”

IOWA GOV. KIM REYNOLDS

“This sham indictment only serves as a reminder to Americans that there is a two-tiered justice system under Joe Biden. While New York faces an open season for crime, the Manhattan DA is focused on arresting a former president. This is what an assault on democracy looks like — using government power to go after your political opponents — and it’s coming directly from those who proclaim to ‘defend’ it. This isn’t normal, it isn’t ‘justice’ and it’s certainly not what America stands for.”

U.S. REP. ASHLEY HINSON, R-IOWA

“A politically motivated indictment is wrong and dangerous. Alvin Bragg campaigned on taking on the former President — this is a political prosecution. Instead of trying to score points against political opponents, Bragg should focus on keeping New Yorkers safe. We will continue working to hold soft-on-crime DAs like Bragg accountable (and) restoring faith in our justice system.”

U.S. SEN. CHUCK GRASSLEY, R-IOWA

(Via Twitter) “Reported indictment of Pres Trump highlights increasing politicization of the state & federal justice system Its alarming We must reverse this frightening trend … Pres Trump was reportedly just indicted on an incredibly weak case after feds declined to prosecute Smells like politicization of our justice system Why isn’t DA Bragg cracking down on recent crime in NY to keep public safe??”

U.S. SEN. JONI ERNST, R-IOWA

“This is politically motivated and Iowans see right through it. This far left, soft on crime DA has been fixated on going after the former president while crime in his city runs rampant. We need to restore confidence and faith in our justice system.”

