Iowa public health director talks COVID vaccines, booster shots

Garcia said she expects more federal guidance on booster shots in the coming weeks. Meantime, she regularly recommended that Iowans with questions take those questions to their doctor.

“Right now, the (federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) has clinical guidance saying, ‘Yes, indeed, at six months we start to see a wane in in those antibody levels,’” Garcia said. “We want to make sure that all Americans are highly protected, and so that booster shot ensures that.”

AARP conducted an informal poll during the call, and of those who responded, 15% said they have already received a booster shot and 70% said they plan to. Just 14% said they want to learn more about the booster shots before making a decision, and a mere 1% said they are not planning to get it.

One woman said she received the vaccine and contracted COVID-19 --- although she did not detail in which order --- and said her reaction to the vaccine was worse than the illness. This made her skeptical about getting the booster shot, she said.

Garcia said that if she got the vaccine first and then contracted COVID, and did not suffer from any severe effects of the virus, that was a signal the vaccine did its job, by preventing severe illness.