Iowa public health officials concerned, exasperated as COVID-19 surges again

With the delta variant surging and vaccination rates falling short, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending all people, even those who are vaccinated, wear face masks indoors in public areas where transmission of the virus is substantial or high. In Iowa, that includes all but five counties, according to the latest federal data.

Public health officials say wearing a face covering can help even among vaccinated individuals, because it is still possible for them to carry and spread the virus. The vaccines’ effectiveness is preventing any contraction from resulting in severe illness or worth, experts say.

“We know people are upset by having to wear masks again. Please know this isn’t long term. This is something for right now, not forever,” Davis said. “And we do this to keep our community healthy and we’re doing this to keep our community safe.”

With the pandemic not only dragging on but surging once more, a year and a half after its start and roughly eight months since the vaccines became available, Dwivedi sounds befuddled.

Earlier this week, Dwivedi was giving his periodic report on the pandemic to the Linn County Board of Supervisors when, he said, anti-vaccine and anti-mask protesters in attendance started yelling at him.