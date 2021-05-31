Iowa redistricting still up in the air over census delay

The nonpartisan legislative agency will turn that data into maps as quickly as possible, Cook said, “but it’s just impossible to know” how long it will take and whether it will be in time for legislators to meet their constitutional deadline. The Iowa Constitution requires that a plan be adopt by lawmakers by Sept. 1 and enacted, or signed by the governor, by Sept. 15.

Before the Legislature can act, a bipartisan redistricting advisory commission must hold public hearings and make a recommendation on a redistricting plan. If the Legislature approves the plan, it goes to the governor for her signature. If not, the agency draws a new set of maps for the legislators to either accept or reject. If a third plan is needed, lawmakers can amend it. That causes some concern, especially among Democrats, that Republicans will “gerrymander” the map for their electoral advantage.

From the perspective of the legislative agency, the process should be the same as always. “It’s just that instead of having this issue in February and March, we're going to have it late in the fall,” Cook said.

If the Legislature can’t meet the deadline, redistricting becomes the responsibility of the Iowa Supreme Court.