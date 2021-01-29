Iowa Republican chairman Kaufmann hopeful for another Grassley run

Kaufmann said if Grassley does not run in 2022, he expects a competitive primary similar to the one Ernst won in 2014, if not even more populated.

“I would assume that it will include several people, and we have a large bench,” Kaufmann said of Iowa Republicans. “We’ve got a (state) Capitol full of candidates and we have a lot of successful businesspeople. So I think it will be bigger.”

As to the future of Iowa’s first-in-the-nation presidential precinct caucuses, Kaufmann said as always he will work with the Democratic Party’s state chairman to maintain Iowa’s enviable position, which is once again under fire after a technological malfunction prevented the Democrats from reporting timely results in the 2020 caucuses.

Historically, some criticize Iowa as a lead-off state in the presidential nominating process because the state’s demographics are not reflective of the entire country. One proposal would have all four early-voting states --- Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina --- hold their early-voting events on the same day.

Kaufmann did not express support for that proposal, which he said defeats the spirit of Iowa’s leadoff role, where candidates who are not necessarily well-funded can campaign and catch voters’ attention.