Iowa Republican lawmakers approve elections bill, send to governor

Among many other things, the bill would reduce Iowa’s early voting period, constrain early voting programs like satellite voting locations and drop boxes, require absentee ballots to be received by Election Day, close the polls on Election Day an hour earlier, and punish county election officials that violate state election laws.

The proposed changes come after a record-setting election in Iowa, which was boosted by early voting.

In the November 2020 general election, Iowa set state records for the most votes cast overall (more than 1.7 million) and the most early votes cast (more than 1 million). Iowa’s turnout rate of 76% was among the highest in the country. And the record-setting election was also secure: no cases of election fraud have been reported.

The proposed legislation would limit or ban many of the programs that contributed to that record turnout.

While both major political parties have over the past decade increased their use of early voting, data shows that historically more Democrats than Republicans vote early.

“I am weary of this bill, I am frustrated by this bill, and I am angry at this bill,” Rep. Jennifer Konfrst, D-Windsor Heights, said during House debate.