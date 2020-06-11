Iowa Republican lawmakers consider tax-policy measures

“This is a Senate bill that seems to have no agreement with the House,” Bolkcom told subcommittee members before Thursday’s 2-1 vote to forward Senate Study Bill 3202, https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ga=88&ba=SSB%203202, to the full Senate Ways and Means Committee.

“We’re ready to wrap it up, and here we are fiddling around with two different major pieces of tax policy,” Bolkcom said. “Should we begin to work on hotels for next week, Sen. Chapman?”

Chapman said Senate Republicans were committed to removing the 2017 “triggers” so the planned $240 million income tax cuts would take place in 2023 when Iowa eliminated federal income tax deductibility and state tax rates and brackets were reduced.

“That is taxpayer money,” Chapman said. “More now than ever we need predictability in our tax climate, we need to incentivize, not penalize, Iowans. This is the time to really get our economy back on solid ground. These are measures that I believe provide the stability we need to get that engine rolling again.”

Included in the House and Senate bills are provisions proposed by state Department of Revenue officials designed to clarify a handful of tax policies, such as filing obligations for moneys and credits, rules around powers of attorney, potential perjury associated with the filing of department forms and what information will be redacted upon request before the release of public documents.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0