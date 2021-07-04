Iowa restaurants: Where have the workers gone?

Colleen Frein, the vice president of the Mason City Chamber of Commerce says that the struggles of Papa’s American Cafe and Pasta Bella are shared by the majority of the restaurants in the city.

“I think every restaurant I’ve talked to in the last several months has been short on workers,” Frein said. “Owners are working open to close by themselves with very limited staff in there to help them out… Sadly, we’ve seen across the board that nobody is applying for these jobs.”

Other restaurateurs are finding it necessary to make other concessions, Dunker said.

According to the Iowa Restaurant Association’s survey of its members, more than half are not operating at full capacity, more than a third are closed for one or more days per week more than normal, and a fifth have dropped breakfast or lunch service.

“And it’s got nothing to do with COVID. It’s because they don’t have the employees,” Dunker said. “They just don’t have them.”

The shortage is also placing a stress on the staff that have remained. According to the association’s survey, nearly nine out of 10 restaurants say existing staff are working more hours and performing more duties, and roughly a fifth of restaurants are rotating staff among multiple locations.