Iowa’s Chuck Grassley recovering from surgery for fractured hip

Iowa Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley tweeted Wednesday that surgery was successful in repairing a fracture in his hip and that he was on his way to a full recovery a day after his office announced the injury.

His office did not explain how the 89-year-old senator injured his hip, the extent of the surgery or when he will return to work. A spokesman said his office would provide additional information as it becomes available.

Grassley was elected in November and sworn in to his eighth term in the Senate on Jan. 3, becoming the longest-serving member of the U.S. Senate. He appeared Monday at the opening day of the 2023 session of the Iowa Legislature, where his grandson is speaker of the Iowa House.

When Grassley announced his run for re-election, he did so with a Twitter video highlighting his daily 4 a.m., 2-mile run.