Iowa’s Grassley: Donald Trump ‘displayed poor leadership’ and ‘must take responsibility’

Newly elected U.S. Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson condemned Wednesday’s violence and, as events unfolded in real time, called on Trump to address the nation. But Hinson on Thursday also told The Gazette, in response to questions about Trump’s accountability, that she wants to focus instead on moving forward.

“Further dividing our country right now I don’t think will serve anybody,” she said. “Especially not people who I’m hearing from. They’re saying to me, ‘Hey, we want you to come together right now and help solve the challenges that we’re facing.’”

Plus, Hinson said, the Biden administration will begin in two weeks and Trump already is being held accountable as members of his Cabinet move to distance themselves from him.

“We’ve seen Cabinet secretaries already started to resign,” she said. “And we’re moving forward with the Biden administration, and my job is to get things done.”

When asked whether she’s hopeful the country will be able to forge ahead together and make progress in the wake of such massive rifts, Hinson said she is.