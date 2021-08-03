Iowa’s infrastructure requests on hold for now

CEDAR RAPIDS — There’s infrastructure and then there’s bipartisan infrastructure.

Many of the $51 million in projects requested by Iowa congresswomen as part of the U.S. House “community project funding” process — such as $5 million for work on Tower Terrace Road in Linn County — are included in House appropriations bills.

As much as these projects may look like infrastructure, they are not part of the $1 trillion infrastructure package up for debate in the U.S. Senate.

While the Senate was trying to find agreement on a bipartisan infrastructure package, the House approved several appropriations bills that include community project funding — formerly known as “earmarks.” Under the regular order of business, those bills would go to corresponding Senate committees where they would be approved or, if changed, sent to House-Senate conference committees for further negotiations. But that process is on hold while the Senate deliberates the 2,700-page infrastructure bill.