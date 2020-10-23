Iowa’s worsening virus alarms U.S. experts' White House: Limit gatherings in 68 Iowa counties

“Right now, I think we’re gonna continue to remind Iowans what they need to be doing, work with our hospitals to make sure they’re doing OK and continue to learn to live with it,” she told the Sioux City Journal. “Right now, I don’t anticipate doing anything, but it’s not to say that I wouldn’t in the future if I needed to. It just would be very, very targeted and mitigated, because we know how to do that with the data that we have.”

Iowa public health data shows hospitalizations because of the virus continue to soar.

The state reported 536 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19 in a 24-hour period ending at 11 a.m. Friday. That set a record for the third time this week for the number of people being treated for the disease in hospitals. However, the number of patients in intensive care (134) and on ventilators to help breathe (49) inched down during the period.

Iowa reported 1,587 new COVID-19 cases during the 24-hour period — the second-highest number of new cases in a similar period since the pandemic began. Linn County added 92 of those cases — a new high.