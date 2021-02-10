Iowa Senate advances restrictions on abortion, cellphones while driving

Sen. Todd Taylor, D-Cedar Rapids, said much of the bill was acceptable, but he said the pursuit provisions “opens it up to a pretty wide variety of things that we now can engage in a pursuit of, and we’re expanding the list of types of vehicles and drivers that can be engaged in that pursuit. That’s a concern.”

“I don’t know that the whole world is broken and that this is the fix it that we need to do,” he said.

But bill manager, Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, noted similar language was approved last session but stalled due to interruptions caused by the pandemic, and “nothing has changed.”

“This bill will help our emergency vehicle responders with their protection while dealing with all of the incidents that Iowans rely upon us for,” she said.

STUDENT ATHLETES

Also Wednesday, Sens. Nate Boulton, D-Des Moines, and Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale, advanced a bill out of Senate Judiciary subcommittee that would allow student-athletes to profit from promotional use of their names, images and likenesses as early as July.

Senate File 245 is similar to legislation enacted in six other states.