Iowa Senate approves new scrutiny for public aid recipients

“We’re duplicating. We’re jumping through hoops we don’t need to,” said Mathis, who called it pricey, pointless and overly complex.

Other Democrats argued the change would create problems at a time when more Iowans are in need of food and other assistance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “I think the bill is just a ‘we think we know better,’ ” added Mathis. “It’s ill-timed and costly to Iowans figuratively and literally.”

During the subcommittee process, DHS officials said the agency is “meaningfully engaged in these activities already” to ensure that only eligible Iowans receive the correct amount of assistance as efficiently as possible.

Also, a new federal model is being prepared for states that should be available this spring that will require a data-sharing agreement but will not have to be purchased by Iowa. With the federally declared COVID-19 health emergency in effect for 2021, Iowa would not be allowed to disenroll Medicaid or other recipients having accepted federal funding via various CARES Act provisions.

“If you’re going to be fiscally responsible, this is not the bill to vote for,” said Sen. Amanda Ragan, D-Mason City. “I’m amazed we’re willing to support this during the pandemic. This is not good legislation, and I urge you to vote against it.”