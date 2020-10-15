Iowa Senate candidates debate, differ on racism, privilege

Greenfield rejected Ernst's charge about her believing police are racist, calling it "insulting" and noting her father-in-law was in law enforcement. However, Greenfield said systemic racism has long been a problem in many U.S. institutions, including policing.

"Discussing systemic racism does not mean that any one individual is a racist but rather that we have to take a look at the discrimination across out systems — housing, health care, education, finance and so many other things to ensure we're doing everything we can to end that kind of racism," Greenfield said.

Greenfield said people who can't acknowledge that systemic racism exists can't take the lead in ending such practices.

The candidates were also asked about white privilege and whether as white women they had ever benefited from their race.

Ernst said she didn't know if she had ever benefited from being white and that in Iowa the situation may be more about poverty than race.

"It goes back to maybe not racism but issues of poverty within our communities," Ernst said.

Ernst noted, however, that when she began serving in the National Guard, she was part of a racially diverse system where the key to getting ahead was hard work.