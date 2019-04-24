DES MOINES --- Despite heavy opposition from municipal governments, the Iowa Senate has approved a proposal that would require local governments to take extra steps before they increase property tax revenues --- whether by increasing the tax rate or property values.
Under the proposal passed Wednesday:
City councils and county boards would be required to document and hold a public hearing for residents when they plan to increase property tax revenues through higher tax rates or reevaluated property value assessments.
If a city’s or county’s tax revenues will be increased more than 2 percent, the vote would require two-thirds of the board's members instead of a simple majority.
A measure that would put a 3 percent hard cap on increases, and allow for a voter referendum to reverse the increase was removed from the bill.
Supporters say the proposal is needed to require transparency in local property taxes, so taxpayers can understand why their bill is increasing. They say it would force municipalities to show when property tax revenues are increasing and why.
“This is an opportunity for the taxpayers of Iowa to have some ability, some way they can reach out and have some say in what their property taxes should or should not be,” said Randy Feenstra, a Republican state senator from Hull who managed the proposal in the Iowa Senate.
Supporters of the proposal said some local governments have enjoyed property tax revenue boosts because of higher property values while passing the blame for increases to property owners’ tax bills.
They believe it will make local governments think twice about collecting more property tax revenue.
“I’ve had numerous constituents concerned with (property) valuations going through the roof,” said Jake Chapman, a Republican senator from Adel. “For far too long local officials have been able to get by saying, ‘We didn’t raise your taxes.’”
Opponents of the proposal said it would place an undue burden on and infringe upon the authority of local governments.
“This is a red tape machine for city clerks and county supervisors to do their jobs that they were elected to do,” said Joe Bolkcom, a Democratic senator from Iowa City.
The proposal, Senate File 634 https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ga=88&ba=sf634 passed the Iowa Senate on Wednesday evening on a largely party-line vote with Democratic Sen. Tony Bisignano of Des Moines joining Republicans in support.
It was scheduled for debate later Wednesday night in the Iowa House, where it’s also expected to pass. If the House passes the bill, it heads to Gov. Kim Reynolds for her consideration.