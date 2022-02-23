Iowa Senate Republicans want to bolster procedures for challenging books in schools

DES MOINES — The procedures by which Iowa schools consider complaints from parents about books and other classroom materials may soon include state requirements.

Two Republican state lawmakers who on Wednesday participated in a legislative hearing on a sweeping K-12 policy proposal said they believe those procedures are not working as they should.

Parents in Iowa and across the country have increasingly raised concerns about some library books and classroom materials in public schools that they deem to be obscene. Typically, the books are about LGBTQ people or people of color, and some include passages that describe sexual activity.

Most Iowa schools have in place procedures for parents to raise objections to books or classroom materials. Typically, a committee or the school board ultimately decides whether to remove the flagged materials from the school.

Some parents have testified in legislative hearings this year that they have raised objections to materials, but the school chose to retain them.

“There are processes, but I don’t think they’re being followed very well,” Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, a former Pleasant Valley school board member, said during a hearing Wednesday. “I want to get that in this bill.”

The legislation discussed Wednesday was Gov. Kim Reynolds’ K-12 education policy bill. It includes a proposal for shifting taxpayer funding for public schools to scholarships for families who wish for their child to attend a private school.

Reynolds’ bill also has a section that requires school districts to maintain a level of transparency with library books and classroom materials.

Cournoyer and Sen. Ken Rozenboom, R-Oskaloosa, indicated they want to strengthen that section of the bill.

“I have correspondence from students suggesting our transparency procedures are not working very well right now,” Rozenboom said during the hearing. “We need (to) work on transparency.”

Neither Rozenboom nor Cournoyer said what specific policies they would like to see added to the bill.

Statehouse Republicans have introduced myriad proposals addressing so-called transparency in education. House Republicans have aligned themselves with Reynolds’ original proposal, which would require school districts to catalog all their materials online so parents can access them.

Sen. Jake Chapman, R-Adel, has introduced legislation that would allow parents who disagree with a school’s decision to sue the district, teacher or librarian, which could result in criminal charges for the educator.

The governor’s bill, Senate File 2349, had already passed through the Senate’s education committee. Because it includes funding for the governor’s proposed private school scholarships program, it is now moving through the budget committee.

With Rozenboom’s and Cournoyer’s approval Wednesday, the bill is now eligible for consideration by the full budget committee.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0