Iowa senators press tax cuts despite federal uncertainty

Dawson is among a number of Republicans across the country who are taking issue with a $350 billion pot of money set aside under the stimulus, known as the American Rescue Plan, to help cash-strapped cities, counties and states pay for the costs of the pandemic. Congressional lawmakers opted to restrict states from tapping these federal dollars to finance local tax cuts.

This week, 21 Republican state attorneys general threatened to take action against the Biden administration over its new $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus law, decrying it for imposing “unprecedented and unconstitutional” limits on their states’ ability to lower taxes.

During Wednesday’s floor debate, Dawson said Iowa has the financial capacity to proceed with tax cuts at the state level and cited 10th Amendment states’ rights in pushing back against federal CARES Act restrictions that he called “short sighted and egregious” provisions.

“We will not hold up our tax policy based upon the whims of the federal government and, if our federal government overlords wish to continue down this path of a massive constitutional overreach of the normal business of state tax policy, then it’s very likely that the states will see the federal government in court,” he said.