Iowa set to remove limits on prosecuting sexual abuse of minors

“I think we need to support those victims who find the courage to speak out, who find the courage to come forward, no matter how long it takes them,” she said.

If the bill is signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds, Iowa will be the 14th state to eliminate the statute of limitations for criminal penalties.

It will take effect immediately because “no Iowan of any age should have to live with the knowledge and fear that their attacker has avoided justice simply due to the passage of time,” said Rep. Garrett Gobble, R-Ankeny, who sponsored similar legislation.

Senate Minority Leader Janet Petersen, D-Des Moines, who has advocated for the change several times, welcomed the House action to catch up with other states.

She agreed with trial attorneys who had concerns the bill didn’t remove the statute of limitations on civil cases by victims seeking compensation for pain and suffering.

“We still have a lot of work to do to improve our civil statute of limitations laws that protect hidden predators living amongst us,” she said.