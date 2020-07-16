White House task force: Iowa should require face masks, close bars and gyms in counties where coronavirus is spreading

× Celebrate the Bix with a free trial of the E-Edition! Now through July 25, the digital copy of the Quad-City Times is available for FREE when you sign up for an account. No credit card required. Already a subscriber? Click Log in. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DES MOINES — Face masks should be required in public for everyone in 47 Iowa counties — nearly half the state — where the new coronavirus is spreading at higher rates, and bars and gyms should be closed and social gatherings limited to 10 people or fewer in five of those counties where the virus is spreading fastest, according to a White House Coronavirus Task Force document that was prepared but never published.

The document was first reported Thursday by the Center for Public Integrity, a nonprofit newsroom based in Washington, D.C.

Also Thursday, Iowa for the second time in the past week set a new high for number of new coronavirus cases recorded in a 24-hour span, according to state public health data.

According to the White House Task Force document, Sioux, Osceola, Webster, Franklin, and Clarke counties in Iowa are in what the task force calls the “red zone,” which means new cases in those counties have risen above 100 per 100,000 population, and positive test results have risen above 10%.

In “red zone” areas, the task force recommends public officials order bars and gyms closed and social gatherings limited to 10 people or fewer, and ensure all businesses require masks and practice social distancing.