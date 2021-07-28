Iowa State Patrol captain says troopers deployed to border disrupted crime, 'made a difference'

“The men and women of Iowa showed up. They did their job,” said Stephen Bayens, commissioner of the Iowa Department of Public Safety, which is the umbrella agency for the Iowa State Patrol.

On June 24, Reynolds announced that she planned to deploy Iowa State Patrol officers to the U.S. southern border to aid law enforcement and border security efforts there.

Reynolds said she approved the action in response to requests from Republican Govs. Greg Abbott of Texas and Doug Ducey of Arizona under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact. Iowa is one of seven states so far to indicate their intentions to deploy officers to assist in border security efforts.

On Wednesday, Reynolds defended her decision to send the Iowa state patrol troopers to the U.S.-Mexico border, saying border security is a federal responsibility that has not been adequately addressed by the Biden administration.

“Because they’re not, we’re stepping up,” the governor told reporters, adding that the cost being covered by Iowa taxpayers is “an investment that I believe was well spent. I think it was the right thing to do.”