Iowa State research validates CDC plan for vaccine distribution

DES MOINES — The federal government’s plan for distributing the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccines roughly a year ago mostly hit the mark and likely helped to limit the number of COVID-19-related deaths, according to a recent analysis and report from researchers at Iowa State University.

Around this time last year, the COVID-19 vaccines were first being rolled out to the American public. One of the most important debates at that time was how the first doses of the vaccine should be distributed. In other words: Who should be able to get the vaccine first?

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention developed a plan that prioritized health care workers, long-term care residents, other front-line essential workers like police officers and firefighters, the elderly, and individuals with problematic health conditions.

Iowa State University researchers were part of a team that used computer modeling to evaluate 17.5 million possible strategies that the CDC could have recommended to state and local governments for the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. The researchers’ analysis generally validated the CDC’s plan, while highlighting some possible minor improvements.

The research could help inform future vaccination strategies, Iowa State officials said.