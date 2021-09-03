Iowa Supreme Court overturning 2018 abortion ruling would be ‘rare,’ expert says

If the proposal is adopted into the Iowa Constitution, future state courts may be less likely to strike down abortion restrictions.

The latest Republican effort to negate the 2018 high court ruling was introduced this week. Sixty state legislators, all Republicans, signed onto a brief submitted by multiple conservative groups, including The Family Leader in Iowa, which asks the Iowa Supreme Court to overturn its 2018 ruling.

Attorneys representing the conservative group are arguing that the 2018 court “grossly overstepped its authority” and that “nothing in the Iowa Constitution’s text, structure, history, or tradition suggests that abortion is a fundamental right.”

Three justices remain from the 2018 court that ruled on Planned Parenthood v. Kim Reynolds, including the two who dissented: Edward Mansfield and Thomas Waterman. The only justice who remains from the majority in that ruling is Brent Appel.

However, that could be one reason the current court may be unlikely to strike down the 2018 ruling, Frank said. She said courts are often hesitant to overturn a previous ruling just because there are new justices on the bench.