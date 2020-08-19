Iowa surpasses 1,000 COVID-related deaths

DES MOINES — Iowa has passed an unfortunate milestone with its 1,000th death as a result of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The milestone was reported by state public health data on Wednesday morning, almost 5 months after the first death of the global pandemic was recorded here.

Since that first reported death in Iowa, the state over the course of the pandemic has averaged 6.7 new deaths reported per day, according to state public health data compiled by the Des Moines Bureau.

The deadliest days were May 22 and 24, when 19 Iowans died of COVID-related causes, according to state figures.

Iowa’s COVID-related deaths, hospitalizations and new cases all peaked in May then dropped through late June. But all of those trend lines have been steadily increasing in the two months since. New cases and hospital admissions have surged to near their previous peaks.

The state on Wednesday said it has addressed a glitch in its reporting of test results. The Associated Press earlier this week reported that some test results among people who have been tested multiple times were mistakenly dated by their initial test.