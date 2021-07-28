Iowa troopers ‘made a difference’ along southern border in Texas, leader says

“The men and women of Iowa showed up. They did their job,” said Stephen Bayens, commissioner of the Iowa Department of Public Safety, which is the umbrella agency for the Iowa State Patrol.

According to the governor’s office, 28 Iowa Department of Public Safety law enforcement officers assisted the Texas Department of Public Safety with four key mission tasks including traffic duties, humanitarian efforts, tactical operations and human smuggling operations. Included were 12 road Iowa State Patrol Troopers, 12 tactical operators, three command staff supervisors and one bilingual investigative agent.

On June 24, Reynolds announced that she planned to deploy Iowa State Patrol officers to the U.S. southern border to aid law enforcement and border security efforts there.

Reynolds said she approved the action in response to requests from Republican Govs. Greg Abbott of Texas and Doug Ducey of Arizona under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact. Iowa is one of seven states so far to indicate their intentions to deploy officers to assist in border security efforts.

On Wednesday, Reynolds defended her decision to send the Iowa state patrol troopers to the U.S.-Mexico border, saying border security is a federal responsibility that has not been adequately addressed by the Biden administration.