Iowa voters set all-time turnout high

DES MOINES — Iowa’s 2020 election was one for the record books.

Secretary of State Paul Pate said Iowans broke the all-time turnout record for a general election in the state.

More than 1,697,000 Iowans voted, easily surpassing the previous state record of 1,589,951 set in 2012, according to unofficial results.

More than a million Iowans voted absentee, another record.

As of Wednesday morning, 1,001,840 absentee ballots were received by county auditors. Absentee ballots postmarked by Nov. 2 and received by noon Nov. 9 will be counted.

All results remain unofficial until canvassing is completed and the results are certified on Nov, 30 by the Iowa Executive Council.

“I want to send a big thank you to Iowa voters, poll workers, county election officials, and my staff,” Pate said in a statement Wednesday. “This was an election like no other and everyone stepped up.”

According to the Secretary of State’s office, 76 percent of all registered voters in Iowa participated — one of the highest turnout rates in the nation. On Monday, Iowans set a record for active registered voters at 2,095,581.