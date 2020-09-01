Iowa's COVID-19 cases per population are the highest in the country. The White House task force recommends mask mandate, bar closures in 61 Iowa counties

But the White House task force report says bars should be closed in 61 counties where the virus is spreading.

Previously, the task force recommended closing bars only in red counties, including Clinton County. In the latest report, the task force recommends closing bars in both red and yellow counties, including Scott and Muscatine counties.

“Bars must be closed, and indoor dining must be restricted to 50% of normal capacity in yellow zone and 25% of normal capacity in red zone counties and metro areas,” the report says.

The task force categorizes counties and metro areas by the rate of the virus’ spread. Iowa has 28 counties in the red zone — the highest rates of spread — and 33 more in the yellow zone, according to the latest task force report.

The report also recommends university towns develop “a comprehensive plan that scales immediately for testing all returning students with routine surveillance testing to immediately identify new cases and outbreaks and isolate and quarantine.”

Iowa’s cases per population are the highest in the country and its test positivity is fifth-highest in the nation, according to the report. The state’s 232 new cases per 100,000 population in the last week is nearly triple the national average of 88 per 100,000.

New coronavirus deaths, hospitalizations and cases have been climbing in Iowa in recent weeks. Over the course of the pandemic, 1,121 Iowans have died of COVID-19-related causes.