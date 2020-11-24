Iowa's hospitalization spike prompts concern from health care leaders

Iowa health care leaders continue to raise concerns about the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, warning the general public that the effort to address the increasing patient load is causing burnout for its staff and could have dire impacts on the welfare of the state’s health care system.

Various hospital leaders from across the state, along with the Iowa Hospital Association, sent a joint statement signed by nearly 200 health care workers to state legislators and other staff at hospitals across the state, officials announced in a virtual news conference Tuesday.

They did not call for any new policies or mitigation efforts to slow the spread of the virus, but instead asked lawmakers to raise the awareness among their constituents of the dire situation Iowa health care systems are facing as a result of the upward trend of COVID-19 cases.

“Our message is driven by health care data and guidance, not politics,” according to the statement from the Iowa Hospital Association’s physician leadership group and the Iowa Organization for Nursing Leadership.

This surge in new cases over the past month has driven a growing number of hospitalizations.