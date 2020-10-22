Iowa's use of pandemic aid for 2nd IT project draws scrutiny

They have argued the money could be spent on any number of other clearly allowable expenses, such as expanding testing and contact tracing, purchasing personal protective equipment, and providing aid for struggling workers and businesses.

Iowa has spent $21 million from the fund on an eviction and foreclosure prevention program, about half as much that has been set aside for the two information technology projects.

Sen. Claire Celsi, a West Des Moines Democrat, said Thursday that the governor's staff haven't briefed key lawmakers on the data management project and that it's unclear whether it will be considered a qualifying expense for pandemic funds.

"If they can explain why they need it and how it's going to benefit the pandemic, we'll have no problem with it. But doing an end run around the regular process is problematic," she said. "The concern is obviously if something is being done wrong we'll have to pay it back."

Multiple state officials haven't responded to inquiries about the data project this week.