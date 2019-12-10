John Delaney calls for trade deals, federal investment to reinvigorate rural America

Regardless of their positions, Delaney said that for the most part his rivals are “complaining about what (President Donald) Trump’s doing, but not putting forth any real proposals.”

He’s not shy about endorsing the TPP, which he said has the highest labor and environmental standards of any trade agreement. An added benefit for American farmers is that it would increase the value of farmland, Delaney said.

Supporting TPP — and the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which Delaney also endorses — would be good for the Democratic Party, he said.

“I think it’s good for our party because it’s a way for us to make inroads into communities that we’ve lost,” he said. “If you want to beat Donald Trump, which everyone I know does, the best way to take him on is with an alternative vision around agriculture. That has to start with embracing the Trans-Pacific Partnership.”

Also, if Trump and the GOP have become the party of building physical walls to keep out immigrants, Delaney said, “the Democratic Party can’t be the party of economic walls to keep trade out.”

His plan for reinvigorating rural America doesn’t stop with trade. Delaney is calling for investment in rural America because “nothing happens without investment.”