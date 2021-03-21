Johnson County’s Potluck Insurgency stirs up recipe for Iowa Democratic success

Year-round organizing also would help combat negative messaging, Cook said. “We’re not socialists, we’re not baby killers, we don’t want to take away everybody’s guns.”

It also would be a way to remind voters that government is a good thing, Prineas added. As a party, “we need to reframe how we talk about what we do ... in really positive way about what we want to do as a party.”

Another thread from their conversations was the need for relational organizing, Silliman said. She used the Pete Buttigieg 2020 caucus campaign as an example of “empowering volunteers and organizers to reach out to their networks of people and to think about how they can bring them into the political process.”

More than a report on what went wrong and what isn’t working, the Potluck Insurgency’s debrief offered recommendations for the state party, candidates, county parties and grassroots organization.

That said, Prineas acknowledged that because the report is coming out of deep blue Johnson County, “I wouldn’t be at all surprised to hear a county chair in really red Northwestern Iowa say, ‘You have no idea. We’re in the trenches out here and it’s a bloodbath.’