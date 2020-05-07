Judge to reject lawsuit over ballot obstacles for constitutional amendment

U.S. district court Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer disagreed after a hearing lasting about an hour. She rejected its request to reduce the signature requirement by 50%, enable voters to sign petitions electronically and allow those documents to be submitted electronically as well. The committee also wanted the May 3 deadline extended to Aug. 3, giving proponents the days they allege they lost.

The requests were similar to ones Pallmeyer granted the Libertarian and Green Parties when they sued the state alleging third party candidates could not realistically meet the requirements to qualify for the November ballot.

The judge ultimately decided against granting those in this case.

“We’re seriously considering an appeal to the seventh circuit on an emergency basis because we want to be able to circulate these petitions,” John Mauck, one of the committee’s representatives, said in an interview. “The stay-at-home order from Gov. Pritzker is a state action which precluded our clients’ civil liberties.”

Attorneys for the Illinois State Board of Elections and secretary of state’s office previously argued in a court document that at least two of the committee’s requests — extending the deadline and reducing the signatures needed — would “contravene” requirements included in the state constitution.