Just more than half of Iowa say stimulus check would make big impact

There is a growing population of "newly needy." These are Iowa households who were able to keep their financial head above water pre-COVID, but now find themselves struggling to navigate resources that they’ve never had to access before, like unemployment and food assistance. Respondents reporting the household's primary source of income was a job or jobs over 35 hours per week was 74% pre-COVID and dropped to 66% at the time of the survey. Those relying on unemployment as the primary source of household income rose from 1% pre-COVID to 11% at the time of the survey. This finding was particularly true of people in their 20s and 30s.