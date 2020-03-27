Justice will not succumb to virus, Iowa Supreme Court chief justice says

Iowa’s courts are still operating, even if only at emergency levels, the chief justice of the state’s Supreme Court said Friday.

In an effort to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus in Iowa, the state’s court system was largely shuttered by a March 17 order by Iowa Supreme Court chief justice Susan Christensen.

The order temporarily halted all criminal and civil trials, ordered all initial appearances and bond reviews to be held remotely, and for in-person proceedings to be held only in cases of emergency, like protective orders for domestic or elder abuse, mental health hospitalization, or the protective removal of children.

“In spite of these unprecedented measure measures, I want you to know Iowa’s judicial branch is open for emergencies and essential cases every day. Even now, there are judges, clerks, court reporters, court administration and other judicial branch employees working in new and unique ways to serve Iowans,” Christensen said Friday during Gov. Kim Reynolds’ daily news briefing on the state’s response to the coronavirus.

Christensen made her comments via a video call from her home, which was fed into the news conference at the State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Dodge in Johnston, in order to practice social distancing.