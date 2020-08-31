Kanye West will appear on Iowa ballots after state panel rejects challenges

The second challenge was rejected because Iowa law requires general election candidates to note if a political party or other organization nominated them. It does not require candidates to note their party affiliation. West was not nominated by a party or other organization, so he was correct in declaring himself unaffiliated, the panel determined. The challenge, the panel noted, focused on state law that guides partisan primary elections, not general elections.

“I can appreciate the nature of the objection both in the legal sense and also in the ethical sense,” Sand said during Monday’s hearing. “While I can appreciate the nature of the objections, I think our job here, our legal standard here is to resolve them in favor of ballot access.”

Miller said the panel has, historically, erred on the side of ballot access.

“People that have followed this panel know the panel very much tries to err on the side of allowing people to be on the ballot for important policy and constitutional reasons,” he said. “We want people to be able to run and we want voters to be able to choose from a large group (of candidates). That’s been the spirit and emphasis that we’ve operated under for a while.”

