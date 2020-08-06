Lack of movement on COVID-19 relief ‘unfortunate,’ Ernst says

“Republicans are standing by. We’re ready to negotiate; we’re ready to move on the package,” she said. “We just have to have a signal from the Democrats that they’re willing to work with us on this.”

Until Democrats make a counter-offer, she said, it’s hard to say what (Republicans) are willing to give. We want to know what’s important to them.”

Additional funding for organizations serving victims of domestic violence is one of the important points in the next coronavirus relief package, Ernst said. Those groups have seen a sharp increase in the need for service during the pandemic, she said.

One of her priorities is more funding on top of the $2 million for the national domestic violence hotline that was included in an earlier round of coronavirus relief.

“These folks are facing funding and staffing challenges related to the pandemic,” Ernst said. There’s an increased need for crisis intervention, shelter and transitional housing, and legal assistance. “Folks in Iowa have also made it clear that our rape crisis centers need additional support to shift their services from in-person to virtual and meet the emergency needs of survivors.”

