Lame Duck Look Back: Bill aims to reshape health care delivery

The bill was the result of a yearslong effort by a group called the Medicaid Working Group, made up of lawmakers from both parties and both chambers as well as officials from the governor’s office and the Department of Healthcare and Family Services. The group consults with hospitals, clinics and other stakeholders to design Medicaid policy.

House Majority Leader Greg Harris, D-Chicago, who is part of that working group, said during an interview that for the last several years, it has been focused on trying to design a modern Medicaid system that reflects a very different health care environment than the one that existed decades ago.

“When our system was designed, most healthcare was delivered in hospital settings, in medical surgery settings,” he said. “Now, you know, huge amounts of that kind of work is being done in outpatient settings, whether it's diagnostic imaging or specialty care, or same day surgery. Hospitals are not the central hub for a lot of services like they used to be.”

The problem being faced in many parts of the state, he said, is that not all communities have access to the full array of medical services, resulting in health care disparities that cut across racial and ethnic lines, income categories, and the divide between urban, suburban and rural communities.