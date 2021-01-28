Lame Duck Look Back: Bill aims to reshape health care delivery

“We want to cast a really wide net and we want this to be about what the community needs and what the community wants,” he said. “And since it is a community-first initiative, we want people to kind of come up with the partnerships and collaborations that they think could come together to meet the needs of their community.”

Rep. Tom Demmer, R-Dixon, who also serves on the Medicaid Working Group, said one of the biggest challenges in crafting the bill was getting all the various players to come to a shared understanding of what a health care “transformation” should look like and what kinds of local programs the state was looking for.

“It’s been years in the making. These discussions have literally been going on for years, trying to craft some definitions and parameters for just what do we mean by this transformation idea,” he said.

The bill is what’s known in legislative jargon as an “agreed bill,” meaning lawmakers from both parties and both chambers, as well as all of the various interest groups affected by it, came to a general agreement on its provisions.

That’s a relatively rare occurrence in the Illinois General Assembly, but both Harris and Demmer said it has become common with Medicaid legislation, primarily because of the bipartisan nature of the Medicaid Working Group.