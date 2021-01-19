Lame Duck Look Back: Bill allows victims to collect pretrial interest on civil damages

Rogers said, in his experience, plaintiffs are interested in having their wrongs addressed without yearslong delays.

“Plaintiffs who have lost loved ones, lost breadwinners or have been unable to work due to being dismembered have every incentive to try to resolve their claims quickly and timely so that they can move on with their lives,” Rogers said.

Still, IDC members and some business groups — like the Technology and Manufacturers Association — maintain the measure would harm businesses that are already struggling because of the pandemic.

“It will have significant impacts on the ability to evaluate and to consider the larger impacts of litigation on companies and individuals,” said IDC President Nicole Milos. “Since so many Illinois businesses and so many Illinois residents are having to go through these significant financial challenges, now is not the time to impose yet another penalty upon them.”

Milos wrote a letter to Pritzker Tuesday urging him to veto the bill as well.

Although Rogers said the bill would only apply to verdicts, not to settlements reached out of court, Milos said settlements would be affected by this bill.