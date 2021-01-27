Lame Duck Look Back: Economic equity bill aims to protect conviction records, end wage disparity

In the written statement, employers must notify the applicant of the conditions that led to the disqualification, provide a copy of the conviction history report, and explain that the employee has an opportunity to respond to the preliminary decision by challenging the accuracy of the conviction record or providing evidence of rehabilitation.

If the employer makes a final decision to disqualify the applicant due to a conviction record, it must then notify the applicant in writing that they have a right to file a complaint with the Department of Human Rights.

Illinois House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, said the bill could open the door for litigation against employers.

“This is a civil action. That means that we are triggering the Illinois civil justice system,” Durkin said in the House floor debate. “That means lawyers will be retained on both sides and cases will take years and years and years. Depositions will take place. So what you have here is a bill that is not properly drafted. And it is a clear conflict.”

Rep. Maurice West, D-Rockford, defended the bill, arguing it would ensure those who may have committed a crime long ago or those who have been rehabilitated are not facing obstacles to future employment.